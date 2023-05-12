Ajay Devgn to star in Hindi remake of Gujarati hit film Vash; full details inside

After the successful run of the Gujarati family-entertainer 'Vash' at the box office, it has been confirmed that Ajay Devgn will headline the Hindi remake of the film.

The remake will be helmed by acclaimed director Vikas Bahl, known for his work in movies like 'Queen' and 'Super 30'.

As per the report from Etimes, Kumar Mangat, the producer and trusted associate of Ajay Devgn, is currently in London scouting for locations.

It is believed that the remake of 'Vash' will begin shooting in June and will be filmed in Mumbai, Mussoorie, and parts of London.

Makers are hunting for female lead

While the female lead has yet to be finalized, a few names have been shortlisted by Bahl, Devgn, and Mangat.

The trio is carefully considering their options before making a final decision.

The film is being produced under the banner of Panorama Studios, with Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat, and Mangat's son Abhishek Pathak serving as producers.

Vikas Bahl is sure that the film will connect to wider audience

The original Gujarati version of 'Vash' featured a stellar cast including Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia, Janki Bodiwala, Niilam Paanchal, and Aaryan Sanghvi. Mangat and Bahl are eager to bring the story to a wider audience and are confident that the subject matter has the potential to resonate with viewers and generate substantial revenue.

The paperwork for the Hindi remake is currently in progress and is expected to be finalized by Sunday, indicating the swift progress of the project.

Fans of Ajay Devgn and enthusiasts of the original 'Vash' can look forward to an exciting and entertaining Hindi adaptation of the beloved Gujarati film, promising a delightful cinematic experience for audiences nationwide.