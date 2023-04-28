Music School actress Shriya Saran makes a shocking revelation about Drishyam 3... Read on to find out

Shriya Saran | Pic: Instagram/shriya_saran1109

Shriya Saran will soon be seen alongside Sharman Joshi and Prakash Raj in Music School. Directed by Paparao Biyyala, the film will release in theatres on May 12. An Ilaiyaraaja musical, three out of eleven songs from The Sound of Music (1965) have been adapted for the film. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

You seem to be enjoying dancing in this film as dance is close to your heart. Have you ever learned Kathak?

It’s a different film. It is tackling a very serious topic but in a very light-hearted manner. It’s funny and sometimes you realise it’s a serious conversation yet done in a funny and strong manner. Most of the musical discussions pose a serious topic. This film is also serious yet told in a beautiful manner. It’s not an adaptation of The Sound Of Music. Only a few songs have been taken from The Sound Of Music film. You will enjoy and will have fun while watching the film. Yes, I am a trained Kathak dancer.

How do you look at films? What are your forthcoming films?

There is Music School. After that, let’s see what happens. There was Kabzaa which did well. Drishyam 2 and RRR have done well. Hope good work keeps coming.

Do you agree that your name is synonymous with the Drishyam franchise?

It was a great film and has done well. The audiences also loved it exceptionally. Hope people keep enjoying it whenever they watch Drishyam 2. I wish to keep doing more movies and hope people enjoy all my films.

Is Drishyam 3 on the cards?

I don’t know about Drishyam 3 at all right now.

How was it working with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 1 and 2?

I can’t differentiate at all. I can just say that Ajay is a good actor. He is a great performer. His eyes speak volumes.

How do you choose a film/character at this juncture of your life?

It’s all about what kind of scripts come to me as an actor. You have to choose the best out of those scripts.

Would you like to direct any time?

I wouldn’t like to direct.

You are fit as a fiddle. What’s your secret fitness mantra?

Working out, doing a lot of yoga and Kathak. I do a lot of kathak. A lot of dance. Dance keeps me happy and gives me a kick. I diet very rarely.

Is there any biopic you would like to do?

I would like to do a biopic on dance. If they write a good story about the dance of any individual who has excelled in this field especially Kathak.

Any message to newbies who wish to join the world of glitz and glamour?

Work hard and follow your dreams sincerely.