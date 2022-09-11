Shriya Saran Birthday: Hottest pics of the 'Drishyam' actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2022
Actress Shriya Saran is celebrating her 40th birthday on September 11
Shriya is quite active on social media and she often shares stunning photos of herself
She often gives a glimpse of her family vacations
From beach photos to sizzling pics in bikinis, Shriya has time and again set the internet on fire with her posts
The 'Drishyam' actress has also won millions of hearts with her wonderful acting on screen
Shriya keeps making headlines for her amazing fashion sense
She made her debut in 2001 with the Telugu film 'Ishtam', and had her first commercial success with 'Santhosham' in 2002
Shriya is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in South film industry
It wouldn't be wrong to say that Shriya has carved a place for herself with her characters
On the film front, she was last seen in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'
