Shriya Saran Birthday: Hottest pics of the 'Drishyam' actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2022

Actress Shriya Saran is celebrating her 40th birthday on September 11

Shriya is quite active on social media and she often shares stunning photos of herself

She often gives a glimpse of her family vacations

From beach photos to sizzling pics in bikinis, Shriya has time and again set the internet on fire with her posts

The 'Drishyam' actress has also won millions of hearts with her wonderful acting on screen

Shriya keeps making headlines for her amazing fashion sense

She made her debut in 2001 with the Telugu film 'Ishtam', and had her first commercial success with 'Santhosham' in 2002

Shriya is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in South film industry

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Shriya has carved a place for herself with her characters

On the film front, she was last seen in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Thanks For Reading!

