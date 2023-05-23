Happy Birthday Mohanlal: 10 Award-winning performances by Lalettan that you must revisit

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
With career-defining roles in over four decades, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal or Lalettan has amassed a massive fan following across languages and nations. Winner of five National Awards and nine Kerala State, the actor's filmography is one for the ages. Let's take a look at ten noteworthy performances that has been showered with awards and accolades
T. P. Balagopalan M.A. (1986)
Kireedam (1989)
Bharatham (1991)
Kaalapani (1995)
Vanaprastham (1999)
Thanmathra (2005)
Janatha Garage (2016)
Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol (2016)
Pulimurugan (2016)
Lucifer (2018)
Thanks For Reading!