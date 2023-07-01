Akshay Kumar’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Nitara TROLLED For Her ‘Moustache’ - Watch Video | Photo By Varinder Chawla

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar jetted off with his wife and author Twinkle Khanna, and daughter Nitara for a family vacation. For the outing, Akshay wore a sleeveless jacket and matching track pants, while Twinkle opted for a purple suit. Nitara kept it casual in a sweatshirt and jeans. The trio was spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at the Mumbai airport.

As the pictures and videos of the star family surfaced online, a section of netizens trolled Nitara for her “moustache”.

One user wrote, “Akshay ki beti ko muche kaha se aa gayi,” while another added, “Ladki ki Muchhe he kyaa?”

Watch the video below.

Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001. They welcomed their son Aarav in 2002 and their daughter Nitara in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay announced his next film, the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024. Housefull 5 marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 instalments. Further deets about the project and the remaining cast is still awaited.

Akshay will be next seen in the film OMG 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Besides that, Akshay's much-awaited film The Great Indian Rescue with Parineeti Chopra will release in theatres worldwide on October 5, 2023. The film is based on a true life event of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led India's first coal mine rescue mission.

He also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Akshay will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.