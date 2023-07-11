OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar Is Here To Help Pankaj Tripathi As Lord Shiva

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to return to the silver screens after six months with his next, titled 'OMG 2'. After much hype, the teaser of the film was finally launched by the makers on Tuesday, July 11, and it shows Akshay assume the avatar of Lord Shiva.

'OMG 2' is the sequel to the original film, 'OMG: Oh My God!', which released in the year 2012. In that film, Akshay had played the role of Lord Krishna and it was a superhit at the box office.

'OMG 2' also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

The teaser opens with flashes from the first installment of 'OMG' when Akshay Kumar played the role of Lord Krishna, who descended on Earth to teach a lesson to Paresh Rawal, who was an atheist.

Cut to 'OMG 2', wherein the divine is set to take the human form once again, but this time to come to the aid of staunch believer Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay as Lord Shiva will be seen restoring Tripathi's faith in God in the film.

Sharing the teaser of the film, Akshay dropped a hint at what the storyline of 'OMG 2' would be. "Rakh Vishwas," the actor wrote along with the teaser.

Netizens warn Akshay Kumar

A few days ago, Akshay had dropped his first look as from 'OMG 2', and in the poster, he can be seen with long matted hair and ash on his forehead, along with a hint of blue around his neck, cementing his role of Lord Shiva.

The poster had received a mixed response from the audience. While some lauded the actor for assuming the look and role with ease, others warned him against an inappropriate portrayal of Lord Shiva in the film.

'OMG 2' is set to hit the silver screens on August 11, 2023.