OMG 2 Teaser Reaction: Netizens Laud Akshay Kumar's Portrayal Of Lord Shiva, Say 'Pure Goosebumps'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar sent his fans into a frenzy after he dropped the much-awaited teaser of his upcoming film 'OMG 2' on Tuesday morning. The film sees Akshay take on the role of Lord Shiva and though netizens were earlier sceptical, they seem to be highly impressed by the actor's look in the film now.

'OMG 2' shows Akshay as Lord Shiva coming to the aid of troubled Pankaj Tripathi, who is a staunch believer of God.

'OMG 2' also stars Yami Gautam in a key role, however, the actress was missing from the teaser.

Netizens impressed with OMG 2 teaser

As soon as the teaser of 'OMG 2' was shared online, it went viral on the internet and became a hot topic on social media.

Netizens shared several stills from the teaser, particularly that of Akshay's entry and the one with him sitting near a train with the moon behind him.

The Twitterati labelled the teaser as 'pure goosebumps', and expressed how they cannot wait to see more of the film.

"Just pure, pure, pure and pure GOOSEBUMPS," a user wrote, while another stated, "I think after Airlift this is the Best Teaser in #AkshayKumar Career."

bout OMG 2

The teaser of 'OMG 2' began with flashbacks from the first film of the franchise, 'OMG: Oh My God!', in which Akshay had assumed the role of Lord Krishna to instill a sense of devotion in an atheist Paresh Rawal.

However, Akshay's caption and the teaser hinted that the upcoming film will be more about reinstating Pankaj's faith in the Lord, whom he once prayed to with all his heart.

'OMG 2' is set to hit the silver screens on August 11, and it will clash with the sequel of Sunny Deol's 'Gadar'.