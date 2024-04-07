 Vivek Dahiya's Comment On Wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Post Has 'Divek' Fans Melting
Vivek Dahiya dropped an adorable comment on wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's recent Instagram post.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
article-image

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya stand out as one of television's most beloved couples. Having exchanged vows in 2016, they are all set to celebrate eight years of marriage this year. The actors command a sizable following on various social media platforms and are regularly showered with love and adoration by their fans.

article-image

Recently, Divyanka, who is gearing up for her appearance in Sony LIV's upcoming project 'Adrishyam,' graced her Instagram feed with a series of captivating photos from a recent photoshoot. Alongside these images, the actress expressed her desire for a 'peaceful day' and extended warm wishes to her fans for a wonderful Sunday. While Divyanka received an abundance of praise and compliments on her pictures, one comment that particularly delighted 'Divek' enthusiasts was from her husband, Vivek Dahiya. Taking to Divyanka's comment section, Vivek charmingly asked if he could take her out on a date, writing, ''Can I take you out on a date mam?''

article-image

The moment Vivek posted this comment, fans of the couple flooded the comments section with hearts and affectionate messages. One user remarked, ''DT has entrusted her entire life to you, and you are asking her out on a date. You both are adorable.'' Another simply wrote, ''awwww.''

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya first crossed paths on the sets of their show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and later tied the knot. Theirs was an arranged marriage. The couple also participated and emerged victorious in Star Plus' show 'Nach Baliye' season 8. While Vivek's last television appearance was on Sony TV's dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' Divyanka is gearing up to captivate audiences with her role in 'Adrishyam,' alongside Eijaz Khan.

article-image

