Vivek Dahiya Auditioned For Fawad Khan's Role In Sonam Kapoor-Starrer Khoobsurat; Here's Why He Was NOT Selected

Vivek Dahiya, renowned for his roles in shows like 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak,' was last seen in Sony TV's dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actor, who made his television debut with Ekta Kapoor's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,' recently shared insights about auditioning for Fawad Khan's role in the film 'Khoobsurat' and the disappointment of losing out on the opportunity.

In a recent interview with a media portal, Vivek Dahiya recounted his initial aspirations upon arriving in Mumbai, focusing solely on pursuing a career in films. He disclosed auditioning for the role portrayed by Fawad Khan in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat, mentioning that the makers were impressed with his audition. He explained that he was asked to perform a simple reading to assess his on-camera skills.

However, the audition took an unexpected turn for the actor. Vivek confessed to experiencing nervousness, sweating profusely, and fumbling during the reading. He recounted how Sonam Kapoor noticed his discomfort and encouraged him to return the following day after preparing with the script. Vivek recalled Sonam's supportive words, reassuring him not to worry.

Reflecting on the experience, Vivek admitted that although he improved during the subsequent audition, he realized he wasn't yet prepared to lead a big banner film. Accepting the decision gracefully, he acknowledged the need to focus on self-improvement.

Despite not achieving commercial success, Khoobsurat, starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan, remains a beloved film among audiences.