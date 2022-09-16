Watch: Vivek Dahiya, Zoya Afroz's romantic song 'Dil Todta Hai' is an ode to the ones who love truly

SRE Music, the music arm of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, is now all set to launch its first single “Dil Todta Hai”.

The recently released teaser meet with tremendous response. This new single is a soulful song sung by Piyush Ambhore and features Vivek Dahiya and Zoya Afroz in the lead. The song is beautifully picturised and tells an intriguing love story between the two main lead artists.

The song producer and founder of SRE Music, Deepak Mukut, who has an ear for music, said, “We start our musical journey with this non-film single and intend to come out with two to three songs every month. We aim to work with diverse talents and provide opportunity to newer singers, lyricists, composers etc. apart from the established ones. SRE Music will give new musical talent to the industry”.

Director Ankit Ojha added, “This song is an interesting take on how one can channelise energies in the right direction when you are heart broken. In such situation one can achieve extra ordinary things, which may not be possible in normal circumstances. Dil Todta hai is a heart wrenching tale of lost love.”

'Dil Todta Hai' is produced by Deepak Mukut and co -produced by Hunar Mukut for SRE Music. Sung, written and composed by Piyush Ambhore, it features Vivek Dahiya, Zoya Afroz and is directed by Ankit Ojha.