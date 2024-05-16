Lekha Washington Posts First Romantic Picture With Boyfriend Imran Khan, Check Picture Here

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington |

Bollywood actor Imran Khan made headlines with his comback in Bollywood. He is known for films Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, I Hate Luv Storys, and more. Now, the actor is in news for her personal life. Recently, he confirmed dating Lekha Washington, to which now Lekha has made it official on Instagram.

Lekha Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Recently, Imran confirmed he is dating Lekha Washington, and now Lekha has made their relationship Instagram official. Lekha took to Instagram story on Thursday and shared a silhouette picture of the two together. A romantic moment between the couple is captured in the touching picture. The pic showcased posting the duo in the sea side backdrop, and the sky. Both of them are looking at each other while holding each other close. This is the first official post of the couple on social media after their dating confirmation.

Imran On His Relationship With Lekha

Earlier there were reports that the duo has rented an apartment for ₹ 9 lakh per month in the Bandra, Mumbai near to Karan Johar. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Katti Batti actor talked about keeping their relationship away from the public eye, as there were complication for him during ending his previous marriage. He stated, “I was trying to shield from that ugliness and then in the aftermath of that, starting a new relationship. The weird threads that get attached to it...I have really tried to shield that part of my life and my relationship from public scrutiny,”

He further stated that he was dealing with depression and rebuilding himself, and Lekha has been a great support to him in his journey. “Lekha has been a tremendously positive and healthy influence in my life as a person, she is caring, supportive, loving to a fault. She has been very helpful. As I've grappled with depression and rebuilding myself, the kind of nurturing and support that I've gotten from her, I don't know that I would have been able to to make this journey without her," Imran concluded.

Imran Parted Ways With Avantika In 2019

In 2011, Imran was married to Avantika Malik. The two part ways in 2019, and got divorce in the year 2020. They are parents to daughter, Imara Khan.

On the work front, there are many reports about the actor's comeback, he might be seen making an entry with the comedy film Happy Patel. The project will be helmed by his Delhi Belly co-star Vir Das. While, there is reportedly a spy thriller, and also a sequel to Once Upon in Time in Mumbai Dobaara.

While, actress, artist, and product designer Lekha Washington has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu and Hindi films. She rose to fame for work as a sculptor in 2002 and is a theatre actress in Chennai. She was last made her guest apperance in Telugu film Dynamite.