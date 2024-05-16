The 8 Show OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from The 8 Show

The 8 Show is a South Korean thriller comedy series stars Ryu Jun-Yeol and Chun Woo-Hee in the lead roles. The drama will premiere on OTT in May 2024. It is an adaptation of the Naver webtoons Money Game and Pie Game by Bae Jin-soo.

Release date and platform of The 8 Show

The Korean thriller drama will digitally debut on May 17, 2024, and will be available for streaming on Netflix. It is directed and written by Han Jae-rim, who is known for directing films like The King, The Face Reader, Emergency Declaration and more.

Eight individuals. A mysterious 8-story building. And a very dangerous game. The longer you stay...the more you earn.



The 8 Show directed by Han Jae-rim (Emergency Declaration) premieres May 17. pic.twitter.com/Dh2uSIY0vB — Netflix (@netflix) April 11, 2024

Plot

The series revolves around eight people who get trapped in a mysterious place with eight floors. An unknown person convinces them to play a game, and as time passes, they earn money. However, soon, their fun transforms into fear of death when a man gets killed in the house. What they do after that and how they find a way out of the house is what the drama is all about.

Cast and production

The 8 Show features Chun Woo-Hee, Ryun Jun-Yeol, Bae Seong Woo, Lee Yul-em, Park Jeong-min, Park Hae-joon, Lee Joo-Young, and Monn Jeong Hee. Bae Seong-woo made his debut in the K-drama. According to reports, Lee Ji-Eun was confirmed for the series but was later replaced by Chun Woo-Hee in 2022.

The 8 Show is written and directed by Han Jae-rim. It is produced by Studio N, Lotte Cultureworks and Magnum Nine. The drama combines elements of thriller and comedy genres.