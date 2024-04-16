 'Achhe Reviews Do,' Says, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya As She Shares BTS Struggle Amidst Sweltering Heat For Upcoming Show 'Adrishyam'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Achhe Reviews Do,' Says, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya As She Shares BTS Struggle Amidst Sweltering Heat For Upcoming Show 'Adrishyam'

'Achhe Reviews Do,' Says, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya As She Shares BTS Struggle Amidst Sweltering Heat For Upcoming Show 'Adrishyam'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video from the shoot of her show 'Adrishyam.'

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
article-image

Acting, often perceived as a glamorous profession, proves to be anything but easy, as demonstrated by a behind-the-scenes glimpse shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Divyanka is gearing up for her return to the screen with the upcoming show "Adrishyam" on Sony LIV, and she's actively engaged in promoting it.

Read Also
Now A Highly Paid Actress, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Reveals Selling Toothpaste Boxes Once For...
article-image

In the shared BTS footage, Divyanka is seen braving the scorching heat while shooting in a village and performing action sequences amidst jungles. Her Director of Photography (DOP) can be heard briefing about the challenges they face, prompting Divyanka to urge viewers to leave positive reviews as they've been putting in tremendous effort.

Read Also
Vivek Dahiya's Comment On Wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Post Has 'Divek' Fans Melting
article-image

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a well-known figure in the television industry, having gained fame with her role in Zee TV's "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann" and later winning hearts as Ishita Bhalla in "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein." While she's been away from mainstream television for some time, her portrayal in this new role promises an intriguing watch.

Read Also
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Shares A Glimpse Of Her Recovery Journey Following A Ligament Surgery, Pens...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Achhe Reviews Do,' Says, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya As She Shares BTS Struggle Amidst Sweltering Heat...

'Achhe Reviews Do,' Says, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya As She Shares BTS Struggle Amidst Sweltering Heat...

FPJ Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 3 NOT Cancelled - Makers Change Mind After Initial Uncertainty

FPJ Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 3 NOT Cancelled - Makers Change Mind After Initial Uncertainty

Salman Khan House Firing: Shooters Were Present Outside Galaxy Apartments On Eid, Suspect Cops

Salman Khan House Firing: Shooters Were Present Outside Galaxy Apartments On Eid, Suspect Cops

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee & Prachi...

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee & Prachi...

FPJ Exclusive: Aankh Micholi Fame Khushi Dubey Approached For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

FPJ Exclusive: Aankh Micholi Fame Khushi Dubey Approached For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14