'Achhe Reviews Do,' Says, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya As She Shares BTS Struggle Amidst Sweltering Heat For Upcoming Show 'Adrishyam'

Acting, often perceived as a glamorous profession, proves to be anything but easy, as demonstrated by a behind-the-scenes glimpse shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Divyanka is gearing up for her return to the screen with the upcoming show "Adrishyam" on Sony LIV, and she's actively engaged in promoting it.

In the shared BTS footage, Divyanka is seen braving the scorching heat while shooting in a village and performing action sequences amidst jungles. Her Director of Photography (DOP) can be heard briefing about the challenges they face, prompting Divyanka to urge viewers to leave positive reviews as they've been putting in tremendous effort.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a well-known figure in the television industry, having gained fame with her role in Zee TV's "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann" and later winning hearts as Ishita Bhalla in "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein." While she's been away from mainstream television for some time, her portrayal in this new role promises an intriguing watch.