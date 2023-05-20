Salman Khan to construct 19-floor sea-facing hotel in Bandra with cafe, gym, swimming pool: All you need to know

Salman Khan | Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known to be one of the biggest investors in the city when it comes to hotels, restaurants and pubs. And looks like there is no stopping for Bhaijaan as he is now set to construct a swanky 19-storeyed hotel in a posh locality of Mumbai's suburban area of Bandra.

The hotel will be equipped with state-of-art amenities, right from a cafeteria and a gym to a huge swimming pool.

The hotel will reportedly be constructed under the name of Salman's mother, Salma Khan.

Salman Khan's 19-floor hotel in Mumbai

According to a report in Times of India, the plot where the hotel is being constructed once housed a residential building named Starlet CHS, in which the Khans had purchased several apartments.

Located at Carter Road in Bandra, the plot is a prime, sea-facing property, and a hotel there would sure attract hoards of customers.

The report stated that the proposal to build a hotel on the plot was submitted by the Khan-daan a year ago, and as per official papers, Salman's mother, Salma Khan, is the owner of the property.

As per the report, Khans' architect, Sapre & Associates, submitted a plan to authorities for a commercial building with a height of 69.90 metres which will be centrally air-conditioned.

The report also revealed that out of the 19 floors, the first and second floors will be occupied by a cafe and a restaurant, while the third floor has been reserved for a swanky gym and a swimming pool. The fourth floor will be used a service floor, and the fifth and sixth floors will house a convention centre.

From 7th to 19th floor, the building has been reserved for hotel use. Not just that, but there will also be a three-level basement at the property.

The actor and his family are yet to give out an official statement yet.

Salman Khan's upcoming films

Salman was recently seen in the much-hyped 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which boasted of a huge star cast, but the film failed to impress the audience big time. It was even tagged cringeworthy by netizens, and though it managed to slog past the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, it has been declared a flop, considering the stardom of Salman and the time and money which was invested in making the film.

His fans are now waiting with bated breath for Salman's upcoming and most anticipated film 'Tiger 3'. The 'Tiger' franchise has given the superstar his biggest hits, and the third installment is even more special as it will have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

Besides, Salman is also set to reunite with Sooraj Barjatya and will return as 'Prem' on screen with the film, tentatively titled 'Prem Ki Shaadi'.