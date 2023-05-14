 Watch: Salman Khan shares adorable video of niece Ayat 'following mamu's footsteps'
Salman posted a clip which features the 'mama-bhanji' duo walking and dancing together

IANSUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a behind-the-scenes video of him with his niece Ayat from the Da-Bangg tour in Kolkata.

Salman took to Instagram, where he posted a clip, which features the 'mama-bhanji' duo walking and dancing together.

In the clip, Salman was seen dressed in an all-black outfit paired with a shiney burgundy jacket. The toddler wore a pink frock with matching shoes.

WATCH: Salman Khan meets CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata ahead of 'Da-Bangg' concert
Salman shares adorable video with Ayat

The clip shows Salman walking next to Ayat as he asked her to do different steps. Ayat tries to copy her mamu. The actor added the song 'Tu Jo Mila' from his film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' as the background music.

Salman captioned the post: "Following mamu's (uncle's) footsteps'."

Ayat is the daughter of Salman's sister Arpita Khan and her actor husband Aayush Sharma.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Salman was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla and others.

He will next be seen in Maneesh Sharma's directed 'Tiger 3', alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

A few days back, it was reported that Salman shot with Shah Rukh Khan for Tiger 3's intense scene in Madh Island, Mumbai.

Not Karan Johar, Salman Khan to host second season of Bigg Boss OTT: Reports
