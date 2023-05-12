Not Karan Johar, Salman Khan to host second season of Bigg Boss OTT: Reports

The highly popular reality show, Bigg Boss, is set to return with its second season of Bigg Boss OTT, and reports indicate that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be taking over hosting duties from filmmaker Karan Johar.

Salman Khan, who recently hosted the 16th season of Bigg Boss, is no stranger to the show, having been its host since 2010, with the exception of a spinoff version hosted by Farah Khan in 2015 and Karan Johar's stint in the inaugural season of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 with Salman arriving soon

As per the reports from Koimoi, the second season of Bigg Boss OTT is slated to premiere at the end of this month and is expected to run for approximately three months.

The news of Salman Khan's return as the host has generated excitement among fans of the show.

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT, streamed on Voot, saw Divya Agarwal emerge as the winner, while Urfi Javed, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Nishant Bhat, and Neha Bhasin were among the other notable contestants.

Although the final list of participants for the upcoming season has not been confirmed, reports suggest that the new season will commence on May 29, 2023, and will span six weeks on Voot.

When asked if he host the reality show for money

Salman Khan, known for his charismatic presence on screen, has previously expressed that his motivation for hosting Bigg Boss goes beyond monetary reasons.

The actor told Hindustan Times that he does it to connect with the aam aadmi (common people) and that’s the power of Indian Television.

In addition to his hosting responsibilities, Salman Khan has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline, including his role as the spy Tiger in Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif, and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

