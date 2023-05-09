Confirmed! Salman Khan to go ahead with Da-Bangg tour amid death threats: Date, Time, Venue & everything you must know

In the world of stardom, Salman Khan is no stranger to captivating attention. Whether it be through his spectacular films, philanthropic endeavors, or his larger-than-life aura, the actor has always been a magnet for the spotlight. However, the latest news surrounding the superstar has taken a sinister turn, as he finds himself targeted by multiple death threats.

Despite this alarming situation, Salman Khan remains undeterred and has made a daring decision to forge ahead with his highly-anticipated DA-BANGG tour, ready to ignite the city of Kolkata in the coming week. While ardent fans eagerly anticipate this spectacle, concerns for the actor's safety loom in the minds of many.

Salman Khan CONFIRMS Da-Bangg tour

Taking to Instagram, he himself confirmed the event, unveiling the grand affair set to unfold at the East Bengal Club, Maiden Tent in Kolkata on May 13. With the show commencing at 6 PM, the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.

True to tradition, Salman Khan will be accompanied by a star-studded ensemble, featuring the likes of Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Guru Randhawa, Maniesh Paul, Prabhudeva and aayush Sharma. Together, they aim to create a euphoric atmosphere that will resonate long after the final curtain falls.

While the DA-BANGG tour faced a temporary setback, rumours of its cancellation were promptly dismissed by the event organizers.

Their clarifications revealed that the postponement was solely a consequence of heightened security concerns, ensuring that the show would indeed go on.

According to ABP News, the organizers have put major efforts to guarantee the performers' safety, with the assistance received from the West Bengal government and top police officials.

Although the specifics of the security measures were not disclosed, fans were assured that every detail would be meticulously handled.

What Salman said about the death threats

Recently, during an appearance on Rajat Sharma's talk show, Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan candidly addressed the alarming death threats, shedding light on his coping mechanisms in the face of adversity.

Acknowledging the necessity of enhanced security measures, the actor emphasized that "security is better than insecurity."

However, he also expressed his frustration at the inconvenience caused to his adoring fans and others on the road due to the presence of vigilant security personnel.

Salman Khan shared the impact of these threats on his own caution, noting the need for vigilance in his movements. Summing up the situation with a profound line from his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he said, "They need to be lucky once but I have to be lucky 100 times."

Saman Khan's professional front

While Salman Khan remains resilient amidst the challenges, his ardent fans eagerly await his upcoming project, Tiger 3. In this grand endeavor, he will share the screen with the charismatic Katrina Kaif and the talented Emraan Hashmi.

Additionally, audiences can delight because the King of Bollywood himself, Shah Rukh Khan, will grace the film with a cameo appearance.