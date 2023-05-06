Salman Khan, Aamir Khan responsible for failure of Andaz Apna Apna, says director Rajkumar Santoshi

In the vast landscape of Bollywood cinema, certain films possess an enigmatic quality that sets them apart from the rest, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers.

One such gem is the 1994 cult comedy 'Andaz Apna Apna', directed by the visionary Rajkumar Santoshi.

Despite its initial box-office setback, this Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer garnered immense adoration and emerged as an enduring source of entertainment over the years.

However, in a recent interview that has sent shockwaves through the industry, Rajkumar Santoshi has shed light on the unfortunate circumstances that befell the film during its release.

The director, known for his creative genius, pointed fingers at the very actors who graced the silver screen with their impeccable performances.

Here's what he said

During his candid conversation with a reputable news portal, Rajkumar Santoshi disclosed that both Salman and Aamir were inexplicably absent during the critical promotional phase of 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

The absence of these two luminous stars, he claimed, led to a woeful oversight by the masses, as they were enthralled by Salman Khan's recent cinematic triumph, 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

The audacious filmmaker passionately emphasized that 'Andaz Apna Apna', was an extraordinary tale brimming with comedy, adventure, and humor, far surpassing the conventional boundaries of romance. It was a cinematic marvel that demanded time and patience from its audience to be fully understood and cherished.

Additionally, Rajkumar Santoshi highlighted the challenging circumstances the film encountered during its release, as it fell into the hands of inexperienced distributors who lacked the industry's requisite acumen.

To compound matters further, both Salman and Aamir found themselves engrossed in shooting commitments that required their presence outside the city. The consequences were dire—no promotional activities, no media interactions, and an egregious absence of the essential publicity measures vital to a film's success.

Rajkumar Santoshi lamented the distributors' palpable anger, further exacerbating the challenges faced by 'Andaz Apna Apna' in reaching its rightful audience.

No sequel for the film

While speculations abound regarding the possibility of a remake or sequel to this cinematic masterpiece, Rajkumar Santoshi swiftly quashed such notions.

In his discerning eyes, the film still retains its timeless allure, radiating an aura of freshness that defies the passage of time. He boldly declared that any attempt to recreate this evergreen marvel would inevitably lead to failure, as the unique magic that permeates "Andaz Apna Apna" cannot be replicated.

Besides the charismatic presence of Salman and Aamir, the film boasted an ensemble cast including luminaries such as Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh rawal, Shakti Kapoor, who flawlessly brought their characters to life on the silver screen.