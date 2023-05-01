Anupam Kher feels Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha didn't fail due to boycott trend, says 'It wasn't a great film'

Anupam Kher, the veteran actor who has been in the industry for several decades, has recently shared his views on the trending topic of boycott culture and its impact on the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview with ANI, he talked about the film Laal Singh Chaddha and whether it failed due to the boycott trend.

The film, which starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was one of the most anticipated releases of 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film was an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 comedy-drama Forrest Gump.

However, despite receiving positive reviews, the film failed to impress the audience and had a poor run at the box office. The film was also subjected to the boycott trend, which further impacted its business.

Laal Singh Chaddha wasn't a great movie: Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher believes that if the movie was great, no power would have been able to stop it from thriving.

He said, "I think Laal Singh Chaddha wasn’t a great movie coz if it was, then no power could've stopped it. Aamir Khan's PK did a great job. My point is that accepting the truth is necessary."

Kher also shared his thoughts on the boycott trend, saying that he doesn't support it. He believes that if a product is good, it will find its audience. "I ain’t for boycott trends, not at all. but look, you can't stop anyone from doing what they wish to do. However, if your product is really good, it will find its way to audience for sure. In fact, they will be driven by vengeance and the only way you can destroy this trend is by creating a brilliant work."

The actor also indirectly gave a clue about an old statement by Aamir Khan about 'rising intolerance in India', which stated that actors should have courage to bear the result of their statements.

Anupam Kher's words hold significance, as he is a veteran of the industry and has been part of several successful films. His message of focusing on creating brilliant work rather than giving in to boycott culture is important for filmmakers and actors alike.

Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher's Professional Front

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is yet to announce his next project post-La al Singh Chaddha's failure. The actor is currently on a break and wants to spend time with his family.

On the other hand, Anupam Kher will be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. The film includes stellar star cast of actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, and Pankaj Tripathi.

In conclusion, Anupam Kher's statements about the impact of the boycott trend on the film industry and the importance of creating quality content are worth considering. It remains to be seen how the entertainment industry will tackle this trend in the future.