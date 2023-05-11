Shah Rukh Khan shoots special sequence for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in Madh Island: Report

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has joined Salman Khan on the sets of Tiger 3 to shoot his much anticipated cameo in the film.

According to a report in ETimes, Shah Rukh and Salman are shooting in Madh Island where a palatial set has been created for their special sequence.

Reportedly, the makers have arranged for strict security on the sets to avoid any leaks.

A couple of days back, it was reported that for the sequence for 'Tiger 3', a set worth a whopping Rs 35 crore has been be created by the makers of the film.

The action sequence that is set to be shot is rumoured to be a jailhouse sequence where Pathaan returns Tiger's favour as the latter had helped him out of a tricky situation in 'Pathaan'.

"The two iconic actors are going to do a hugely scaled adrenaline pumping action sequence in 'Tiger 3' and Aditya Chopra is going all out to mount this sequence. He is shelling out Rs 35 crore to build a set that can present this sequence in the most glorious way possible!" a source had earlier said.

'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as Tiger's nemesis is set to release this Diwali.