 WATCH: Salman Khan spotted smoking on sets of Tiger 3 in viral video; Twitter reacts
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan | Photo File

As fans eagerly waited to catch a glimpse of Salman Khan on Eid, a leaked video on social media showed the superstar smoking on the set of his upcoming film, Tiger 3.

The third instalment of YRF's spy action-thriller, Ek Tha Tiger, will feature Salman alongside Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Rumours have also been circulating that Shah Rukh Khan may have a cameo appearance in the movie.

What's in the viral video?

In the viral clip uploaded from a fan account, the actor can be seen in the black outfit, sitting with his crew members at a place that appears to be a rooftop, and having a conversating with them.

Despite the authenticity of the video being unconfirmed, fans are buzzing with excitement and eagerly anticipating the film's release. Tiger 3's teaser has already generated immense excitement among fans and is set to release on Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Twitter reacts with hilarious comments

The viral video fetched different comments from Twitter users and we must say they cannot be skipped. Check out some of the intriguing comments by Twitterati on the viral clip here:

Salman Khan's recent release, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and others, has opened to a decent collection at the box office. However, fans are already looking forward to seeing more of the superstar in his upcoming spy thriller.

