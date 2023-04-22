Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other B-town celebs extend Eid Wishes to fans; check out

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and other celebs have taken to social media to wish their fans a happy occasion of Eid-ul-fitr 2023.

As the world celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the stars have shared their heartfelt greetings and messages of love.

Superstar Salman Khan celebrated his Eid with Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan this year. The actor shared their photo together and wished fans the occasion of Eid, with a caption: “Chand Mubarak 🌙”

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, posted a photo where he was seen addressing his fans from the rooftop of his bungalow. He wrote, “It's so lovely to see you guys on festive occasion. Now Let us spread love and pray that god's blessing remain on all of us. .EID MUBARAK."

Other celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, nd others also shared their Eid greetings on social media, spreading joy and love to their fans across the world.

Check them out here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On this special day, let's celebrate the spirit of Eid with our loved ones, and cherish the blessings of Allah. Eid Mubarak to all.