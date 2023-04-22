Eid 2023: Salman Khan and father Salim greet fans outside Galaxy

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 22, 2023

Superstar Salman Khan celebrates his Eid 2023 with his family at his Galazy Apartment in Bandra

The actor was recently spotted greeting his fans who gathered to wish him on this auspicious occasion

His father Salim Khan was also seen next to him while they wished fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr 2023

The actor was dressed up in black Kurta, and was seen waving at his fans from the balcony of his apartment with a bright smile on his face

Salman recently released his latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in theatres

Besides this, the actor is also in the news due to multiple threats received, which concerns his fans and family about his safety

We wish Salman a very happy Eid 2023

