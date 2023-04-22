Eid 2023: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 22, 2023

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans outside Mannat on the occasion of Eid on Saturday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

It is an annual ritual for the actor when he steps outside his palatial residence Mannat and extends Eid greetings to the sea of fans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

SRK kept it simple in a white t-shirt and pants

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Fans went berserk as the actor stepped out and wished them Eid Mubarak on the auspicious day

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He even blew kisses at his fans who couldn't contain their excitement seeing the King Khan

Photo by Varinder Chawla

SRK was last seen in 'Pathaan', which went on to become the biggest film of Bollywood with over Rs 1000 crore

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He is currently shooting for his upcoming films 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Both the films are slated to release this year

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Besides, he also has a cameo in Salman Khan's upcoming 'Tiger 3'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Pamela Chopra Death: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina, Hrithik & others pay their tributes
Find out More