Eid 2023: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 22, 2023
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans outside Mannat on the occasion of Eid on Saturday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
It is an annual ritual for the actor when he steps outside his palatial residence Mannat and extends Eid greetings to the sea of fans
Photo by Varinder Chawla
SRK kept it simple in a white t-shirt and pants
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Fans went berserk as the actor stepped out and wished them Eid Mubarak on the auspicious day
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He even blew kisses at his fans who couldn't contain their excitement seeing the King Khan
Photo by Varinder Chawla
SRK was last seen in 'Pathaan', which went on to become the biggest film of Bollywood with over Rs 1000 crore
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He is currently shooting for his upcoming films 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Both the films are slated to release this year
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Besides, he also has a cameo in Salman Khan's upcoming 'Tiger 3'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!