Salman Khan's new photo in blue T-shirt wins internet, fans say 'Tiger is ready'

B-town’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan has once again captured the hearts of his fans with a recent picture he shared on social media.

The actor, who was last seen in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside a talented ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Venkatesh Daggubati, has now turned his attention to his highly-anticipated project, 'Tiger 3'.

Read Also Shah Rukh Khan shoots special sequence for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in Madh Island: Report

Salman Khan shares his latest look

Amidst his busy schedule, Salman Khan took a moment on Friday afternoon to treat his fans with a dapper look of himself. In the picture, the superstar can be seen sporting a blue t-shirt paired with a stylish hat.

With his well-groomed beard and confident demeanor, Salman exudes charm and sophistication.

The photo's backdrop suggests that he is enjoying the summer at his farmhouse in Panvel. Salman shared the picture on Instagram, intriguing his followers with its captionless simplicity.

Fans go WOW seeing the picture

As soon as the photograph was unveiled, fans showered Salman Khan with adoration and appreciation.

One fan commented, "Tiger is ready to roar again," expressing their excitement for the upcoming film.

Another fan wrote, "Handsome as always," emphasizing the timeless appeal of the actor.

Several others referred to him as 'dapper', appreciating his impeccable sense of style.

Even Maanayata Dutt, the wife of actor Sanjay Dutt, couldn't resist showing her admiration and dropped a raised hands emoji in response.

Salman's professional front

While Salman continues to captivate his fans with his social media presence, he is simultaneously engrossed in the shooting of 'Tiger 3', where he will share the screen with another Bollywood stalwart, Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK will be making a special appearance as Pathaan in the film, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Currently shooting in Madh Island, the superstars are accompanied by high-security measures to ensure a smooth production process. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' also features the talented Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles.

Looking beyond 'Tiger 3', Salman Khan is yet to announce his next venture. However, his brother and fellow actor, Sohail Khan, recently revealed that he is working on a project in which Salman is his top choice. The film is speculated to be a major action-packed endeavour.