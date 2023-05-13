WATCH: Salman Khan meets CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata ahead of ‘Da-Bangg’ concert

Kolkata: Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan on Saturday visited Kolkata after almost 13 years to perform in his Da- Bangg tour at East Bengal club.

Ahead of the concert, Salman went to visit West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat in South Kolkata.

The actor was seen wearing a blue shirt and grey trousers and visited Mamata’s house along with his bodyguard Shera.

The Chief Minister who was waiting outside her house for Bollywood’s Bhaijaan greeted him with a shawl and both of them after exchanging pleasantries waved hand at the fans and media. Salman then entered the house of the Chief Minister and after spending nearly 30 minutes left the venue.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without disclosing much said that they have spoken on pertinent issues and also that she is worried about his security.

It is pertinent to the East Bengal club which recently completed 100 years is hosting Salman Khan’s show.

The actor will be performing in the city with Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Guru Randhawa, Jacqueline Fernandez and Maniesh Paul. The ticket prices of the show were a point of discussion and debate online with fans paying from Rs. 699 to almost 2-3 lakhs.

Following the dismal performance of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', the actor will be next seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.