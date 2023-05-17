Salman Khan's sister Arpita's diamond earrings worth ₹5 lakh stolen from Khar flat, house help arrested

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma recently filed a police complaint after her expensive diamond earrings were stolen from her Mumbai apartment. Soon after she lodged a complaint, the Khar Police arrested a 30-year-old man.

According to ANI, the suspect identified as Sandeep Hegde (30) who worked as Arpita's domestic help, had stolen the diamond earrings from her house on May 16. The valuable was recovered from his residence.

The earrings are reportedly worth Rs 5 lakh, as per the police.

In her complaint, Arpita had said that the diamond earrings were kept in the make-up tray and had gone missing from there.

The stolen property has reportedly been recovered from Hegde's house and he has been remanded to police custody. He has been booked under section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Hegde is a resident of Ambewadi slums in Vile Parle East.

Arpita lives on 17th road, Khar, with her actor-husband Aayush Sharma and two children - son Ahil and daughter Ayat. Arpita and Aayush tied the knot in 2014.