 Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 22: Vidya Feels Proud Of The Sacrifice Ashish Made For His Father Mahadev
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 22: Vidya Feels Proud Of The Sacrifice Ashish Made For His Father Mahadev

Dheeraj goes to Bajpayee house, entering Rajji's room with the help of stairs. He then asks Rajji whether she spilled about Ashish getting drunk to Bhanu.

January 22, 2026
article-image
Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 22: Today's episode of Mahadev And Sons begins with Dheeraj trying to make his brothers, Ashish and Ketan, understand that they should talk to their parents. After seeing Ashish heartbroken, Dheeraj suggests that Ketan speak to their father about his relationship. Their mama advises them to talk to Vidya first if they are afraid of Mahadev.

Later, Dheeraj is seen climbing to Rajji's room, believing she was the one who told Bhanu about Ashish's situation. As he enters, Rajji is shocked and shouts at him. She scolds Dheeraj for allegedly revealing the truth to Bhanu. Hearing the commotion, Kiran (Fufaji) asks Rajji what happened, but she cleverly changes the topic, claiming there was a cockroach in her room.

Rajji then tells Dheeraj that she did not disclose his brother’s situation to Bhanu. She even takes Bhanu’s oath, leaving Dheeraj puzzled, if she didn’t tell Bhanu, then who did?

Meanwhile, Vidya goes to her sons’ room and asks Ketan whether they are hiding anything from her. He assures her that there’s nothing going on. Later, Vidya sees Dheeraj coming out of the Bajpayee house and questions him about whether Bhanu was telling the truth regarding his and Rajji’s relationship. Dheeraj clarifies to his mother that there is nothing between him and Rajji and that he had only gone there to clear the air about who told Bhanu about Ashish.

Dheeraj further explains that Ashish’s situation arose because his love married someone else. Vidya expresses pride in Ashish for putting his father before his love. This leads to a disagreement between Vidya and Dheeraj, as Dheeraj sides with his brother while Vidya stands firm by her husband, Mahadev. She states that she will always choose Mahadev, even if God himself stands against him. However, Vidya assures Dheeraj that she will not tell Mahadev about his visit to the Bajpayee house.

article-image

The next day, Vidya removes the nazar from all her children. Not addressing the previous day's events, Mahadev speaks politely to everyone and asks his sons to get ready. The promo then shows Bhanu being informed that Mahadev is planning to get his sons married soon.

