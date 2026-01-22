Splitsvilla Season 16 Episode 7: Will Himanshu Arora Be Eliminated? Three Couples Safe, Mystery Box Twist Awaits

Splitsvilla Season 16 | MTV India

Splitsvilla Season 16 continues to deliver unexpected twists and turns. MTV’s reality show is gearing up for another elimination, with reports suggesting that Himanshu Arora may be the one to leave in the upcoming dome session. During this session, three couples are set to be saved, and Episode 7 will also feature the opening of a mysterious box, adding more suspense to the game.

Splitsvilla Season 16 Episode 7: Himanshu To Get Eliminated

As per Entertainment Tadka's report, Himanshu will be the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. Will he be given the opportunity to go to Paisa villa? Let us wait for the release of new episodes to know what happens.

Splitsvilla Season 16 Episode 7: Who Are The Three Couples who Get Saved?

The three couples who will be saved in the upcoming episode of Splitsvilla 16 are- Himanshu & Diksha, Yogesh & Akanksha, and Tayne & Sadhaaf. But as per the promo, the mystery box will be opened after the safe couples are announced. There are chances that Himanshu and Diksha will go in front of the oracle. Diksha crying in the promo hints that they won't be the ideal match of the season.

Splitsvilla Season 16 First Ideal Match

Gulu and Ashmita might come out as the first ideal match of Splitsvilla Season 16. However, the reports suggest that Gullu and Anisha will be paired up in the mid-journey of the show. But, their pairing won't go for too long. So, will Gullu end up with Ashmita in Splitsvilla 16? Let us further wait for the release of new episodes to know what happens ahead.

Splitsvilla Season 16 Episode 7 Release Date & Time

Splitsvilla Season 16 Episode 7 will be released on Friday, January 23, 2026. The new episodes released every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm. The viewers can also watch the new episodes of Splitsvilla Season 16 on Jio Hotstar beside MTV India.