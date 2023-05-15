Jogira Sara Ra Ra director Kushan Nandy REACTS on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's working style: Whenever he improvises in a scene...

Kushan Nandy | Pic: Instagram/kushannandy

Director Kushan Nandy’s upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra is touted to be a romantic comedy. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Sanjay Mishra and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. The Free Press Journal caught up with Kushan for an exclusive chat.

The film’s writer Ghalib Asad Bhopali is known to pen double meaning dialogues in films. When asked about this, Kushan says, “I wouldn’t call it double meaning dialogues however our dialogues especially in Jogira Sara Ra Ra are explicit in nature.”

When we probed him to look back on his journey, pat comes the reply, “I don’t look back. I feel I have tasted a good journey. Films are made from ideas we have or discuss. As a filmmaker, I always wish to create films of different genres. I am more interested in the process of filmmaking than the result. We have to be thoroughly involved in order to be able to give good films to our audiences. Definitely only then will the result be good.”

Opening about his film’s CBFC certification, Kushan says, “We have got U.A. censor certification.”

We then point out that perhaps a ‘Kushan Nandy camp’ has come into existence thanks to his team being repeated in his films – from technicians to actors. “No it’s not a camp, I may differ with this tag of being a camp. In fact, it is a team work and when you work with technicians/actors again it’s just because you share a comfort level with them. Our work becomes easier and faster. Filmmaking is a team work. I cannot make a film all by myself. My technicians/actors work with a team spirit and we are all comfortable doing our work,” he explains.

Talking about working with Nawazuddin and how he was on the sets and if he improvised, Kushan reveals, “Nawaz is a very sincere and dedicated actor. Whenever he improvises in a scene, it suits the gist of the scene and the story therefore there is no question of me just sticking to a bounded script. Nawaz improvises for the betterment of the scene. I am not adamant if any actor gives his/her input for the betterment of the script. I believe we are a team working together and not a camp.”

Kushan had made his directorial debut with the thriller 88 Antop Hill way back in 2003. In India, most revenge thrillers have not borne good results at the box office. Kushan however disagrees, “I feel we have good thriller films Karz (1980) I think was the biggest thriller of its times. The Drishyam franchise has been very successful in theatres, in recent times.”

Since Drishyam was a remake, we probed him further as to what kind of fresh stories with the thriller genre will work, “I think the story of the thriller genre for that matter any genre which entertains the audiences and people seem to be interested while watching a story will work wonders at the box office,” he concludes.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra is all set to release in theatres on May 26. 2023.