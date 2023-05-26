Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan do the desi twist at the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke music launch

On Wednesday, the official soundtrack of the upcoming Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was revealed to the media, at a special event in Mumbai.

Featuring actors Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, director Laxman Utekar, producer Dinesh Vijan, music composer Sachin Sanghvi, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and singers Shilpa Rao and Varun Jain, the soiree was an affair to remember.

The event commenced with the official launch of the film's second trailer. Giving viewers a further idea about what the plot entails, the trailer appeared to be much more promising and entertaining, in comparison.

Following the launch of the second trailer, the event further progressed towards the launch of the film’s official soundtrack. Music composer Sachin Sanghvi, one half of the duo Sachin-Jigar, took to the stage to sing the first song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, which has been sung by Arijit Singh in the film. He was joined by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, who also crooned a few lines from the track, which is now trending across social media and leading music streaming platforms.

Later, singer Varun Jain took centre stage and sang the film’s second track Tere Vaaste. He was joined by Vicky and Sara, who grooved alongside him, in a nod to encourage the young singer.

An exclusive showcase of the remaining two songs, which will be unveiled in the run-up to the release of the film, was previewed for the present media. The third song Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega, a foot-tapping dance number featuring Vicky and Sara, makes an important inclusion in the film’s second trailer. Boasting of an unusual actor-singer combination with music composer Himesh Reshammiya lending vocals for Vicky, both actors took to the stage to display the signature hook steps, much to the delight of everyone present.

The highlight of the evening, or should we say, the highlight song of the film’s soundtrack, was saved for the last. Featuring the sensational Shilpa Rao, the film’s fourth song Saanjh, which is being touted as the next heartbreak song, was previewed, leaving everyone wowed. Vicky expressed that Saanjh was his most favourite song from the soundtrack.

(From L-R) Varun Jain, Shilpa Rao, Dinesh Vijan, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Laxman Utekar, Sachin Sanghvi, Amitabh Bhattacharya

Promising to be an unusual family entertainer, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the story of a cross-cultural romance, based in a small town in Madhya Pradesh. The film will hit screens on June 2.