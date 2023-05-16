Vicky Kaushal on his latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: We’ve made a clean family entertainer

Monday blues disappeared, the moment lead actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan stepped into a bustling multiplex hall in Mumbai, to launch the trailer of their much-awaited film, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.’

While Vicky kept his appearance simple in a denim-on-denim ensemble, Sara radiated sunshine in a bright yellow saree by Manish Malhotra, which many believed it to have replicated the title colour of the film. The duo were joined by producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films at the trailer launch. However, director Laxman Utekar was conspicuous of his absence due to an unfortunate event in his family.

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The trailer of ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ portrays the trappings of marital bliss for Kapil Dubey, played by Vicky and Soumya Chawla, played by Sara. Based in a small town in Madhya Pradesh, the film is a quirky take on why are Kapil and Soumya heading for divorce and how are their families involved. Promising to be an out-and-out family entertainer, the film is yet another contemporary offering from the Maddock Films’ slate that is rooted in the Indian hinterland with a core message that resonates with one and all.

Directed by Utekar, the story and dialogues of the film have been penned by Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan.

The launch event, which was hosted by stand-up comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, witnessed a round of hilarious anecdotes being exchanged about love, marriage and divorce.

When asked about the benefits that divorce entails, Vicky, who is happily married to actor Katrina Kaif, answers cheekily, “Due to divorce, there is a joy in staying single and alone. You can also launch the trailer of your film.”

Sara adds, ‘I suppose divorce allows you to marry again. By then, you are experienced about how does marriage work.’

Since the characters in the film also hail from different cultural backgrounds, the actors were asked about how does a cross-cultural romance work. To which Vicky answers, “With my marriage, this difference could clearly be told. While one side came from Punjab, the other came from UK. The only thing that had us bound was the bar, but when it comes to food, nobody can beat Punjabis.”

Producer Vijan adds, “Cross-cultural romance works best because one gets to have the best food from both sides.”

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Both, Vicky and Sara expressed their happiness about meeting and greeting the media in person, following three long years of the pandemic. Vicky says, “Sara and I were discussing how our last theatrical films (‘Bhoot: The Haunted Ship’ and ‘Love Aaj Kal’, respectively) had released before the pandemic. We’ve made a clean family entertainer that can be enjoyed with the family. And we wanted to meet our media family, whom we’ve missed a lot. We’ve spoken a lot through Zoom, now it's time to speak in person.”

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The trailer launch concluded with the team ringing in Vicky’s 35th birthday celebrations as the media joined in and sang, wishing the actor.

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ releases in cinemas on June 2nd, 2023.