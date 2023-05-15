Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Hottest photos of Bollywood's favourite Punjabi munda

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to turn 35 on May 16, Tuesday
Vicky is known for being one of the most versatile actors in the current generation
But along with his acting chops, Vicky is a fan favourite for his desi-yet-hot looks
Vicky is quite active on his social media handles and enjoys a massive fan following
He is often seen posting pictures from the sets of his films, from the gym and from the comfort of his home
Vicky broke millions of hearts when he tied the knot with actress Katrina Kaif in 2021
He, who was once said to be the most eligible bachelor, is now seen serving husband goals with Katrina
The actor will ring in his birthday with his dearest wife and parents
On the film front, Vicky will be next seen in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' opposite Sara Ali Khan
He also has 'Sam Bahadur' and a film with Tripti Dimri in the pipeline
