Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Hottest photos of Bollywood's favourite Punjabi munda

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to turn 35 on May 16, Tuesday

Vicky is known for being one of the most versatile actors in the current generation

But along with his acting chops, Vicky is a fan favourite for his desi-yet-hot looks

Vicky is quite active on his social media handles and enjoys a massive fan following

He is often seen posting pictures from the sets of his films, from the gym and from the comfort of his home

Vicky broke millions of hearts when he tied the knot with actress Katrina Kaif in 2021

He, who was once said to be the most eligible bachelor, is now seen serving husband goals with Katrina

The actor will ring in his birthday with his dearest wife and parents

On the film front, Vicky will be next seen in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' opposite Sara Ali Khan

He also has 'Sam Bahadur' and a film with Tripti Dimri in the pipeline

