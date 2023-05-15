 Fans SLAM reporter for asking Vicky Kaushal if he'll divorce Katrina Kaif on finding a better actress: 'Shame on you' (WATCH)
Updated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with co-star Sara Ali Khan. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, traces their journey from marriage to divorce.

During the trailer launch event, Vicky was asked if he will ever divorce Katrina Kaif if he finds another heroine.

Vicky Kaushal in shock when asked if he'll DIVORCE Katrina

Reacting to the question, Vicky laughed and said, "Shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hai. Aise aise tedhe mehde sawal puch rahe ho, baccha hu abhi bada toh ho lene do, kaise jawab du iska main. Itna khatarnaak sawal pucha hai. Sir, janmo janmo tak. (I have to go back home in the evening. Why are you asking such questions, I am just a kid, let me grow up. How can I answer this? Such a dangerous question. Till eternity).

Fans REACT to the video, SLAM the reporter

Soon after the video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, fans slammed the journalist to express disappointment.

"There will never be another Katrina Kaif in Bollywood or anyone else better than her she’s one of her kind," a user commented.

"He married to the love of his life...and u dumb heada asking such questions," another comment on the post read.

"Kuch bhi puchte he media wale .... nonsense," another comment read.

Another user wrote, "I could she the anger on Vicky’s face when the journalist asked him the question but he controlled it somehow."

"Aise questions jaake apne maa baap se pucho.... seriously shame on you guys," a fan commented.

Vicky and Katrina's love story

Katrina and Vicky dated each other for some time before tying the knot in December 2021 in the presence of their close friends and families. Prior to their wedding, the two had never made their relationship official and had always remained tightlipped about their love.

However, they were often spotted outside each other's residence and at various film events.

Vicky and Katrina's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. He also has Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke with Sara Ali Khan and another film with Tripti Dimri in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Katrina is gearing up for the third installment of her superhit Tiger franchise with Salman Khan.

Besides, she also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.

