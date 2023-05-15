Vicky Kaushal REVEALS Katrina Kaif wanted to buy bar worth his signing amount; here’s how he reacted

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', made waves today as the trailer was unveiled in Mumbai. Adding a touch of uniqueness, the duo arrived at the trailer launch in an auto-rickshaw, capturing everyone's attention.

Amidst the excitement, Vicky Kaushal took a moment to discuss his off-screen bond with actress Katrina Kaif and shed light on their dynamics at home.

When asked if he shared similarities with his character in the film, who is known to be thrifty, Vicky shared a humorous incident involving his wife's desire to purchase a bar with a staggering price tag.

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's wish to buy a bar

During a candid revelation, Vicky Kaushal disclosed that Katrina Kaif had expressed her desire to have a bar at their home. However, upon hearing the details of the bar she had in mind, Vicky was taken aback.

He humorously stated that the bar in question cost as much as his signing amount for a film, making him contemplate standing with a tray himself. Vicky amusingly shared, "We often discuss furniture at home. For instance, My wife Katrina wishes to buy a bar. She showed me the one she was considering, and I thought it was pretty expensive. Yeh bahut mehenga hai. Mai hi tray lekar khada hojaunga par yeh nahi aayega."

Emphasizing the exorbitant price, he added, "It's worth my entire signing amount! So I said, no, this cannot happen."

Aside from his playful banter, Vicky Kaushal also touched upon the plot of "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," which revolves around a couple on the verge of divorce.

On his recurring on-screen love interests

When questioned about the recurring theme of his on-screen love interests leaving him, Vicky cheekily responded, "My real-life wedding is already settled with Katrina. So, I always have relationship conflicts in my reel life.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' promises to be an intriguing cinematic experience. Fans can mark their calendars for its theatrical release on June 2, 2023.