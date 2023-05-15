 Vicky Kaushal REVEALS Katrina Kaif wanted to buy bar worth his signing amount; here’s how he reacted
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVicky Kaushal REVEALS Katrina Kaif wanted to buy bar worth his signing amount; here’s how he reacted

Vicky Kaushal REVEALS Katrina Kaif wanted to buy bar worth his signing amount; here’s how he reacted

He humorously stated that the bar in question cost as much as his signing amount for a film, making him contemplate standing with a tray himself.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
article-image

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', made waves today as the trailer was unveiled in Mumbai. Adding a touch of uniqueness, the duo arrived at the trailer launch in an auto-rickshaw, capturing everyone's attention.

Amidst the excitement, Vicky Kaushal took a moment to discuss his off-screen bond with actress Katrina Kaif and shed light on their dynamics at home. 

When asked if he shared similarities with his character in the film, who is known to be thrifty, Vicky shared a humorous incident involving his wife's desire to purchase a bar with a staggering price tag.

Read Also
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's family entertainer is a cringeworthy...
article-image

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's wish to buy a bar

During a candid revelation, Vicky Kaushal disclosed that Katrina Kaif had expressed her desire to have a bar at their home. However, upon hearing the details of the bar she had in mind, Vicky was taken aback. 

He humorously stated that the bar in question cost as much as his signing amount for a film, making him contemplate standing with a tray himself. Vicky amusingly shared, "We often discuss furniture at home. For instance, My wife Katrina wishes to buy a bar. She showed me the one she was considering, and I thought it was pretty expensive. Yeh bahut mehenga hai. Mai hi tray lekar khada hojaunga par yeh nahi aayega." 

Emphasizing the exorbitant price, he added, "It's worth my entire signing amount! So I said, no, this cannot happen."

Aside from his playful banter, Vicky Kaushal also touched upon the plot of "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," which revolves around a couple on the verge of divorce.

Read Also
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan arrive at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch in auto-rickshaw
article-image

On his recurring on-screen love interests

When questioned about the recurring theme of his on-screen love interests leaving him, Vicky cheekily responded, "My real-life wedding is already settled with Katrina. So, I always have relationship conflicts in my reel life.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' promises to be an intriguing cinematic experience. Fans can mark their calendars for its theatrical release on June 2, 2023.

Read Also
Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Hottest photos of Bollywood's favourite Punjabi munda
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gauri Khan with husband Shah Rukh Khan at her book launch event

Gauri Khan with husband Shah Rukh Khan at her book launch event

Vicky Kaushal REVEALS Katrina Kaif wanted to buy bar worth his signing amount; here’s how he...

Vicky Kaushal REVEALS Katrina Kaif wanted to buy bar worth his signing amount; here’s how he...

Ranbir Kapoor reveals Aditya Roy Kapur likes a girl whose name starts with letter 'A' - Did he hint...

Ranbir Kapoor reveals Aditya Roy Kapur likes a girl whose name starts with letter 'A' - Did he hint...

BTS' V's latest airport style wins the internet - but something else stole netizens' attention

BTS' V's latest airport style wins the internet - but something else stole netizens' attention

Bollywood celebs who will attend Cannes 2023: From Anushka Sharma to Vijay Varma

Bollywood celebs who will attend Cannes 2023: From Anushka Sharma to Vijay Varma