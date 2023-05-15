Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's family entertainer is a cringeworthy journey from marriage to divorce

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was officially shared by the makers on Monday at a grand event in Mumbai. After unveiling the title and various stills of the lead actors from the film, the trailer has been finally released after much anticipation and excitement.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a romantic comedy set in the backdrop of a small town in Madhya Pradesh.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is expected to take audiences on a journey of love and laughter. While Vicky essays the role of Kapil, Sara will play Somya.

The trailer shows Kapil and Somya's journey from marriage to divorce. The ensemble cast includes some of the industry's most respected actors such as Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others.

However, some dialogues in the trailer are cringeworthy and Sara definitely disappoints with her weird accent. Vicky and Sara are paired together on screen for the first time.

The trailer has set high expectations among cinephiles. The film is set to hit theaters on June 2. The unveiling of the film's trailer, a day before Vicky's birthday, has also added an extra layer of joy for the actor.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Desphande. It is directed by Laxman Utekar, and written by Laxman Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan.