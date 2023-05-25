Sara Ali Khan ditches her luxury car again, heads back home in auto-rickshaw after Mumbai event (WATCH)

Actress Sara Ali Khan is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. On Wednesday evening, after a promotional event in Mumbai, Sara was spotted taking an auto-rickshaw ride. Well, this is not the first time that the actress ditched her luxury car for an auto-rickshaw ride.

The actress was spotted wearing a hot pink traditional outfit for the event.

Sara Ali Khan says 'gaadi nahi aayi time pe'

In the video, Sara is seen entering an auto with a friend. She even told paparazzi that she was taking an auto since her car didn't come. "Arey gaadi nahi aayi," she is heard saying in the now-viral video.

Before getting off, she was seen posing for selfies with a female fan and the auto driver. "Main Mumbai ke rickshaw ka safar kar chuki hu bahut baar. Aaj meri gaadi nahi aayi time pe," Sara said.

Take a look at the video here:

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The trailer of Vicky and Sara's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was officially shared by the makers last week in Mumbai. They have also shared two songs from the romantic comedy.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a romantic comedy set in the backdrop of a small town in Madhya Pradesh. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is expected to take audiences on a journey of love and laughter. While Vicky essays the role of Kapil, Sara will play Somya.

The trailer shows Kapil and Somya's journey from marriage to divorce. The films also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others. It is all set to hit theaters on June 2.