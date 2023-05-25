Salman Khan flaunts his new French beard look at airport; see PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
Actor Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Thursday (May 25)
Photos by Varinder Chawla
He looked dashing in an all black outfit
Salman wore black jeans, t-shirt and leather jacket
The actor flaunted his new French beard look, similar to the one he had in the film Kick
Released in 2014, Kick was a remake of Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu film of the same name. It also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
It has been reported that Kick 2 is in the pipeline and an official announcement will be made soon
Meanwhile, Salman will be in Abu Dhabi for a couple of days as he is set to take centre stage with his performance at IIFA 2023
The actor will then be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi
Thanks For Reading!