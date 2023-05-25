Hina Khan attends G20 Summit in Srinagar

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023

Actress Hina Khan attended the G20 Summit in Srinagar on Wednesday

She became the second actor to grace the prestigious event after RRR star Ram Charan

She was personally invited by Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu

Hina looked radiant in an ivory salwar suit

She paired her outfit with statement pearl earrings

At the G20 Summit, she reminisced the time she was growing up in Kashmir

She also motivated the youth to strive and do their best

Hina was seen engaging in serious discussions with several eminent personalities present at the event

