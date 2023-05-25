Hina Khan attends G20 Summit in Srinagar

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
Actress Hina Khan attended the G20 Summit in Srinagar on Wednesday
She became the second actor to grace the prestigious event after RRR star Ram Charan
She was personally invited by Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu
Hina looked radiant in an ivory salwar suit
She paired her outfit with statement pearl earrings
At the G20 Summit, she reminisced the time she was growing up in Kashmir
She also motivated the youth to strive and do their best
Hina was seen engaging in serious discussions with several eminent personalities present at the event
