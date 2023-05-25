Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone's risque gown steals show at Kennedy premiere

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
Actress Sunny Leone made heads turn as she arrived for the premiere of her film 'Kennedy' at the Cannes Film Festival 2023
She walked down the red carpet with co-star Rahul Bhat and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap
Sunny looked gorgeous in a pastel, salmon pink satin one-shoulder gown
But it was the daringly high slit on her gown that grabbed eyeballs
She kept her accessories to the bare minimum and completed her look with bold red lips
Sunny was seen flashing her brightest smile with a goofy Anurag Kashyap by her side
"The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment!" Sunny wrote on social media
'Kennedy' follows the story of an insomniac former cop, Kennedy (essayed by Rahul Bhat), who has been presumed dead for years
Leone plays a pivotal character named Charlie in the film, and Kashyap was adamant that only the actress can play the part
Thanks For Reading!