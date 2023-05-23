Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone is a vision in black-n-white, shares Day 2 looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
Sunny Leone has finally treated fans with her look at cannes on Day 2.
As always, the actress served glamour in an off-shoulder, short black top and a stylish white-coloured pants.
Sunny shined with her facial glow, keeping her hairs untied.
The actress made her Cannes debut recently, walking the red carpet.
On day 1, she wore a one-shoulder satin green, thigh-high slit gown leaving her fans spellbound.
Sunny is attending Cannes Film Festival this year to attend the premiere of her film 'Kennedy', directed by Anurag Kashyap.
Earlier, the actress expressed how neverous and afraid she was while auditioning for her role, despite having multiple hits in her credits.
Apart from Sunny Leone, Kennedy also features Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in lead role.
