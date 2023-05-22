Times when BTS’ V went shirtless & left ARMY wanting more

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023

Known for his style and smile, BTS' v often treated ARMY with his shirtless photos and they couldn't have enough. Have a look at some of such instances:

When V shared a shirtless mirror selfie and ARMY was in aww of his hot gaze

BTS V revealing his back in a shirtless photo created excitement among the army and his photo went viral in no time

The CELINE Boy posing in style, we know ARMY is loving it

Remeber this? When he went shirtless in one of the episodes of Run BTS

The relaxed V, it seems like he loves going inside the pool and this is another one

Tae Tae posted his shirtless selfie on Weverse and quickly deleted it, but ARMY was quick to save it in a jiffy

Sharing a pool photo, BTS' V all wet responding to RM's tweet

Thanks For Reading!

BTS' V spotted shooting in Paris, fans in AWW of his unique style
Find out More