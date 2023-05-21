BTS' V spotted shooting in Paris, fans in AWW of his unique style

By: Suryaprakash Singh | May 21, 2023
BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung, was recently papped in Paris, fueling speculation about his rumored relationship with BLACKPINK singer Jennie.
Fans took to Twitter to express their love for Taehyung, trending the hashtag 'We love you Taehyung' in support of the K-pop star.
In the pictures shared by a fan account on Instagram, V was seen sporting a stylish ensemble, including a black T-shirt, bejeweled leather jacket, matching pants, and shoes.
Among the photos, V was captured looking ahead as he emerged from between cars during the evening, exuding a cool and confident aura.
Previously, the BTS singer was spotted wearing a beige trench coat and dark sunglasses, capturing attention as he stood in front of a car with his back to the camera.
Fans expressed their excitement and admiration for Taehyung, praising his defined facial features, swag, and unique sense of style.
Many supporters defended V against rumors and toxic comments, reaffirming their unwavering love and support for him as an Army.
The video and pictures of V and Jennie walking in Paris have stirred up further speculation, with fans eagerly awaiting confirmation from the idols or their agencies regarding their relationship status
Thanks For Reading!