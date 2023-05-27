 Prithvi Shaw spotted with his girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia at the Red Carpet of IIFA 2023
Prithvi Shaw spotted with his girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia at the Red Carpet of IIFA 2023

The 23rd edition of IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi saw the first public appearance of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Prithvi Shaw striking poses with his girlfriend for pictures. | (Credits: Twitter)

Young Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw made his first public appearance with girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia at the 23rd edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards at Abu Dhabi on May 26th. The video of the right-handed batter's public appearance along with his spouse went viral on social media.

Notably, Shaw was spotted wearing black, wearing a sleeveless jacket, black shirt, black jeans and a black cap for a good measure. Nidhi, on the other hand, known for modelling and acting, wore a black saree as the couple struck poses for pictures for the paparazzi on the red carpet of IIFA. The couple has been in a relationship for a while now.

Shaw's most recent appearance on the field came in IPL 2023 for the Delhi Capitals; however, contrary to expectations, he had a season to forget. The youngster managed only 106 runs in eight innings averaging 13.25 with a below-par strike rate of 124.71. He also registered only one fifty, two ducks, and four single-figure scores.

Shane Watson laments Prithvi Shaw's disappointing IPL 2023:

Ahead of Delhi Capitals' final IPL 2023 game, Watson acknowledged Shaw's poor IPL season and feels he should be turning heads in international cricket, given the talent he has.

"One of the most disappointing parts for DC this season was Prithvi Shaw. He's one of the most beautiful batters to watch and take down the best bowling with the skills that he's got. And knowing that we gave him a big stretch to find his feet. We also knew he has been a little bit inconsistent as well in the past few years. He should be dominating international cricket. But sometime it takes people some time to navigate how they can do that consistently," the former all-rounder said, as quoted by NDTV.

The Capitals finished IPL 2023 ninth with five wins and nine defeats.

