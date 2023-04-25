'Lazy with his running': Simon Doull slams Prithvi Shaw over poor fitness and says he has paid the price by being dropped

Prithvi Shaw's recent performances in IPL 2023 have not been up to par. The Delhi Capitals batter scored only 47 runs in six matches before being left out of the squad as a substitute during their victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has criticised Shaw's poor form, questioning his fitness and suggesting that he has not adapted his game to the situation.

Not overly fit

"You can't continue down the same road. If things aren't working, you have to change them up, and he has to understand where he is at in his game. It's just not good enough. There was an incident with the run-out situation in Bangalore with (David) Warner. He sat on the backside of the bench the whole time when Delhi was fielding and did nothing and later when he came out he was lazy with the running. These little things in the game that come back to haunt you at times. He has had a poor season. I don't think he is overly fit. I don't think he has really adjusted his game as such and he has paid the price," said Doull on Cricbuzz.

Delhi wins a low-scoring thriller

Meanwhile, in the match itself, Washington Sundar's excellent all-round performance was not enough to save Sunrisers Hyderabad from their third consecutive loss in the IPL. Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals struggled against the bowling of Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, eventually reaching a modest total of 144/9.

However, despite a strong start, SRH's cautious approach to their chase meant that they were never able to gain the upper hand. As a result, they were unable to reach the target, finishing on 137/6 and losing by seven runs.