 IPL 2023: Cops recover bats and equipment of Delhi Capitals players, David Warner says 'culprits found'
DC skipper David Warner took to social media to post a picture of the now recovered bats, pads and gloves.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
article-image

The stolen Bats and the cricket kits of the Delhi Capitals team have been found by the Delhi Police. DC skipper David Warner took to social media to post a picture of the now recovered bats, pads and gloves. The Aussie opener stated that tough a couple of items are still missing. He went on to thank the authorities for finding the items and for catching the culprits.

Delhi Capitals ransacked

As many as 16 bats, along with pads, shoes, thigh pads, gloves, and other equipment of the Delhi Capitals' players, were stolen in transit. The players got to know about the loss on the day they received their kit bags in their respective rooms in Delhi after they arrived from Bengaluru.

Three bats belonging to David Warner, two belonging to Mitchell Marsh, three to Phil Salt, and five belonging to Yash Dhull were reported to be missing.

After the players informed the franchise of the incident, they lodged a complaint about the robbery.

