'As You Bid Goodbye To Your First Love..': Cheteshwar Pujara's Wife Pens Profound Note After Veteran Test Specialist's Retirement

Puja Pabari and Cheteshwar Pujara. | (Credits: X)

Retired Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's wife Puja Pabari penned a profound note for her husband after he called it quits from all forms of Indian cricket. Pabari wrote that she takes utmost pride in the dignity and calmness Pujara has maintained while playing the sport.

The Saurashtra batter drew curtains on his 13-year international career on August 24, Sunday. Pujara, 37, featured in 108 matches for India, 103 of which came in Test cricket. The veteran mostly played at No.3 in Test cricket and was decisive in India's rise in red-ball cricket, highlighted by consecutive series wins Down Under.

By uploading a few pictures on Instagram of Pujara, Pabari wrote:

"Be in the present as the present is the present of the supreme presence’ - a guiding principle of the Bhagvad Gita which is something you have been living by for quite sometime now, and hope it continues to guide you in this next phase! As you bid goodbye to your first love, passion and the sport you love so much, I am glad you always gave it your all and played the game in your own calm and dignified way!"

Pabari also stated that the veteran's cricketing journey has been a life lesson for her and will miss cheering him on the field.



"From knowing nothing about cricket to loving you and the sport through your eyes - your journey has been a true education in life’s lessons for me, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have gone through the highs and lows of your career together! I will miss cheering you on the field, following the unshakeable routines, and at times maybe also the anxiousness before a match/series."



"For all the missed celebrations and adjustments made in order to prioritise cricket, lets make up for it now."

"I thought I might play the Ranji season" - Cheteshwar Pujara

In an interview with Sports Tak later, the 37-year-old broke silence on his retirement, claiming that he wished to play in the Ranji Trophy this year but decided to make way for the youngsters.

"This was my personal call, and I decided that this is the right time and I think the young players should get an opportunity in domestic cricket. Earlier, I thought I might play the Ranji season, but then I thought if a younger player got an opportunity, they will be groomed early, so this was my personal call."

Pujara is likely to turn his attention to broadcasting, moving forward.