 Slip Of Tongue! Thomas Muller Accidentally Reveals Tristan Blackmon's Maiden Call-Up For US National Team Squad; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSlip Of Tongue! Thomas Muller Accidentally Reveals Tristan Blackmon's Maiden Call-Up For US National Team Squad; Video

Slip Of Tongue! Thomas Muller Accidentally Reveals Tristan Blackmon's Maiden Call-Up For US National Team Squad; Video

The U.S. is set to play friendly matches in September and October against teams like South Korea, Japan, Ecuador, and Australia. It’s not yet known which match Blackmon will play in.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Image: 433/Instagram

Football star Thomas Muller accidentally revealed a big piece of news after scoring his first MLS goal for the Vancouver Whitecaps. While speaking to reporters after the match, Muller said that his teammate Tristan Blackmon has been called up to the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT). The news was supposed to be a secret, as the official squad hasn’t been announced yet.

Muller said, “Tristan is nominated for the U.S.”, then quickly realized it wasn’t public and joked, “I heard what I heard congrats to Tristan and congrats to the U.S.” Blackmon, a 29-year-old defender, has played well for the Whitecaps in recent seasons. This would be his first official call-up to the USMNT. He was on the longlist for the 2025 Gold Cup but didn’t make the final team.

Read Also
Manchester United Unveil New Signings Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha & Benjamin Sesko To Roaring Old...
article-image
Read Also
Premier League 2025: Ezri Konsa Receives First Red Card Of Season As Aston Villa Reduced To 10 Men...
article-image

The U.S. is set to play friendly matches in September and October against teams like South Korea, Japan, Ecuador, and Australia. It’s not yet known which match Blackmon will play in.

Cricket x Football: Yuvraj Singh Meets Thomas Muller, Exchanges Jerseys During Memorable MLS 2025 Moment

FPJ Shorts
Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti Leads Protest In Srinagar Demanding Return Of Kashmiri Prisoners Lodged In Jails Outside UT - VIDEO
Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti Leads Protest In Srinagar Demanding Return Of Kashmiri Prisoners Lodged In Jails Outside UT - VIDEO
Massive Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Crashing Onto UK Homes, Lands On Street In Bedford; WATCH VIDEO:
Massive Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Crashing Onto UK Homes, Lands On Street In Bedford; WATCH VIDEO:
Markets Rally On Fed Rate‑Cut Hopes, Sensex Gains 329 Points As IT Stocks Shine
Markets Rally On Fed Rate‑Cut Hopes, Sensex Gains 329 Points As IT Stocks Shine
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Questions Union HM Amit Shah Over ‘Tainted Leaders’ In BJP Amid New Bill Debate
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Questions Union HM Amit Shah Over ‘Tainted Leaders’ In BJP Amid New Bill Debate

In a heartwarming cross-sport moment, German football star Thomas Muller met former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh during the Major League Soccer (MLS) clash between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and St. Louis City SC. The meeting took place at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, drawing cheers from fans of both football and cricket.

Muller, who currently plays for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, was spotted greeting Yuvraj Singh ahead of the high-voltage encounter. The two legends, each celebrated in their own sport, shared a light moment before engaging in a special gesture, exchanging jerseys as a symbol of mutual respect and admiration.

Yuvraj, known for his heroics in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs, has been a beloved figure in global cricket circles. Thomas Muller, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014 and a legend at Bayern Munich, has been making headlines since joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a surprise move earlier this year.

Photos and videos of the exchange quickly went viral on social media, with fans celebrating the coming together of two global sporting icons. While Vancouver went on to put up a spirited performance against St. Louis City SC, it was this unexpected meeting between Muller and Yuvraj that stole the spotlight.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pro Kabaddi League S12: Maharashtra's Ajinkya Ashok Pawar All Set For New Season With Dabang Delhi...

Pro Kabaddi League S12: Maharashtra's Ajinkya Ashok Pawar All Set For New Season With Dabang Delhi...

Slip Of Tongue! Thomas Muller Accidentally Reveals Tristan Blackmon's Maiden Call-Up For US National...

Slip Of Tongue! Thomas Muller Accidentally Reveals Tristan Blackmon's Maiden Call-Up For US National...

Video: Real Madrid Striker Vinícius Júnior Clashes With Real Oviedo Fans, Spectators Throw Bottle...

Video: Real Madrid Striker Vinícius Júnior Clashes With Real Oviedo Fans, Spectators Throw Bottle...

'Look At The Ball': Clara Tauson Clashes With Chair Umpire Over Controversial Call During US Open...

'Look At The Ball': Clara Tauson Clashes With Chair Umpire Over Controversial Call During US Open...

Newcastle vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Premier League Match Amid Alexander...

Newcastle vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Premier League Match Amid Alexander...