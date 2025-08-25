Slip Of Tongue! Thomas Muller Accidentally Reveals Tristan Blackmon's Maiden Call-Up For US National Team Squad; Video

Image: 433/Instagram

Football star Thomas Muller accidentally revealed a big piece of news after scoring his first MLS goal for the Vancouver Whitecaps. While speaking to reporters after the match, Muller said that his teammate Tristan Blackmon has been called up to the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT). The news was supposed to be a secret, as the official squad hasn’t been announced yet.

Muller said, “Tristan is nominated for the U.S.”, then quickly realized it wasn’t public and joked, “I heard what I heard congrats to Tristan and congrats to the U.S.” Blackmon, a 29-year-old defender, has played well for the Whitecaps in recent seasons. This would be his first official call-up to the USMNT. He was on the longlist for the 2025 Gold Cup but didn’t make the final team.

The U.S. is set to play friendly matches in September and October against teams like South Korea, Japan, Ecuador, and Australia. It’s not yet known which match Blackmon will play in.

Cricket x Football: Yuvraj Singh Meets Thomas Muller, Exchanges Jerseys During Memorable MLS 2025 Moment

In a heartwarming cross-sport moment, German football star Thomas Muller met former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh during the Major League Soccer (MLS) clash between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and St. Louis City SC. The meeting took place at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, drawing cheers from fans of both football and cricket.

Muller, who currently plays for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, was spotted greeting Yuvraj Singh ahead of the high-voltage encounter. The two legends, each celebrated in their own sport, shared a light moment before engaging in a special gesture, exchanging jerseys as a symbol of mutual respect and admiration.

Yuvraj, known for his heroics in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs, has been a beloved figure in global cricket circles. Thomas Muller, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014 and a legend at Bayern Munich, has been making headlines since joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a surprise move earlier this year.

Photos and videos of the exchange quickly went viral on social media, with fans celebrating the coming together of two global sporting icons. While Vancouver went on to put up a spirited performance against St. Louis City SC, it was this unexpected meeting between Muller and Yuvraj that stole the spotlight.