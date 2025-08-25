 What Is Daniil Medvedev's Net Worth? Russian Tennis Star Finds Himself In Spotlight After His Outburst Following First-Round Exit In US Open 2025
Russian Tennis player Daniil Medvedev has had a nightmare few months from his professional standpoint, headlined by a first-round exit in US Open 2025 as the frustration forced him to destroy his racket. As one of the most compelling figures in the world of Tennis, it's worth exploring his net worth and multi-million dollar endorsement deals.

Aayushman Vishwanathan Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
Daniil Medvedev. | (Image Credits: X)

According to various reports, Medvedev's net worth amounts to around $20.3 million. The 29-year-old's on-court success has resulted in a substantial sum of money. As per Bolavip, the youngster's earnings had surged over $42 million by the end of 2024 from ATP tournaments, making him amongst the top earners in history.

As reported by Sportskeeda, the Russian Tennis player is also the face of Lacoste, donning their apparel and shoes since the year 2019. His contract with the brand has been extended to 2026. The additional endorsements include BMW, Tinkoff and Bovet. Medvedev reportedly earns approximately a mind-boggling sum of $15 million annually via his endorsement deals.

