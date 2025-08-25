'Look At The Ball': Clara Tauson Clashes With Chair Umpire Over Controversial Call During US Open 2025 Match; Video

Image: Tennis Fanatics/Instagram

A dramatic moment unfolded during Alexandra Eala’s historic US Open win when her opponent, Clara Tauson, clashed with the umpire over a controversial call.

In the final set, Eala hit a shot near the net that left Tauson fuming. She believed Eala’s racket had crossed the net, which would make the shot illegal. The chair umpire, Kader Nouni, decided to use video review, a new feature available on all US Open courts in 2025.

After checking the replay, the umpire ruled in Eala’s favor. That’s when Tauson, frustrated and upset, walked over and asked sharply, “Look at the ball. What is your opinion about this?” But the umpire had already made his call, and the point went to Eala.

The crowd was clearly supporting Eala, which may have added to Tauson’s anger. Soon after, while serving for the match, she double faulted, giving Eala a way back in. Eala went on to win the final set in a tense 13–11 tiebreak.

While Eala’s comeback was impressive, the moment where Tauson said, “Look at the ball,” became one of the most talked-about parts of the match, showing how one call can change everything in a big game.

Vamos! Carlos Alcaraz Throws Rugby Ball Into Crowd During Arthur Ashe Kids' Day Event Ahead Of US Open 2025; Video

Carlos Alcaraz brought fun and excitement to the 2025 Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day ahead of the US Open by joining the famous YouTube group Dude Perfect. The event, held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, was full of entertainment, laughter, and crowd-pleasing moments.

During one playful segment, Alcaraz surprised everyone by throwing a rugby ball high into the crowd. Fans cheered as the ball flew through the air, adding to the fun atmosphere. The moment wasn’t part of a tennis match, but rather a fun activity with the Dude Perfect team, who are known for their creative and wild trick shots.

Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day is a yearly tradition that mixes tennis with music, games, and celebrity appearances to celebrate kids and promote sports in a joyful way. Alcaraz’s fun gesture showed a different side of the tennis star and reminded fans that the sport can also be about smiles, not just scores.

With the US Open just around the corner, this lighthearted moment was a perfect way to kick things off.